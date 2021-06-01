Police: Little Rock man says he was pistol-whipped while fighting off would-be robbers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man said he was pistol-whipped while two men tried to rob him Monday night.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the victim told the responding officers he was walking in the area of 24th and Lewis Streets around 11:30 p.m. Monday when two men he did not know attacked him.

The victim told police he fought with the two men when one of the men hit him in the head with a pistol and left.

In the report, officers noted the victim had a cut on the back of his head that was bleeding.

According to the victim, the men tried to take his money but were not able to.

Anyone with any information on this attempted robbery is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.