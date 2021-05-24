Police: Little Rock man in his driveway working on his car shot in foot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a man was injured Sunday afternoon after he said he was hit by gunfire while at home working on his car.

According to a police report, the victim told police at a local hospital that he was working in his driveway on South Van Buren Street when he heard gunshots.

The man told officers when he stood up, he realized he had been shot in his right foot.

The victim said he called his father, who drove him to the hospital.

According to police, the victim did not see any suspicious vehicles or people leaving the area before the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Little Rock Police Department.