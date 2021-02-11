POLICE: Investigation underway for first Pine Bluff homicide of 2021

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Local authorities said they are now investigating a homicide in the Pine Bluff area.

Officers said they responded to a possible dead body call at the 1200 block of West 29th Ave around noon Thursday.

According to police, the body of an adult man with possible gunshot wounds was found. The man was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death. At this time the victim is unidentified.

This is the first homicide of 2021 in Pine Bluff.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook.