Police investigating after Little Rock man shot in leg early Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers were sent to at a home on the 1400 block of W. 15th Street just after 3:45 a.m. Tuesday and found a man with a gunshot wound on his upper right leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Officers then spoke with a woman at a nearby home, who said she heard her dogs barking and looked out the window. The woman told police she saw a person close to the screen door who turned around and walked towards the road.

The woman also told police she saw a small brown or tan SUV slowly driving across MLK on W. 15th Street.

Police noted in the report the woman told them she spoke with the victim, heard three gunshots and laid down on the floor.

The woman told police that the victim said he was shot in the leg.

Officers also noted in the report there were three bullet holes in the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Little Rock Police Department.