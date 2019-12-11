Police investigate burglary of Springdale gun shop, six guns stolen

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale police are investigating a burglary of a gun shop early Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department says police responded to the report of an alarm at Arky Armory on Robinson Avenue around 12:54 a.m.

Taylor said that a vehicle was used to ram the overhead door to gain entry to the business.

Based on video surveillance, it appears three individuals were involved in the burglary.

The suspects were only in the business for 30 seconds but at least six long guns were taken from the business.

Officers were called to Paradise Lane for an abandoned vehicle. When officers arrived they checked the vehicle and discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Springdale earlier that morning.

The dark blue Chevy Tahoe was linked back to the burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 479-750-8139.