Police find 160 shell casings after Hot Springs shooting leaves two teens injured

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges following a shooting in Hot Springs this weekend that left two teens hurt.

Dyonsae Famous, was charged with 1st degree battery and terroristic threatening charges.

The community is still in shock after the shooting

A woman who lives nearby to where the shooting occurred described the shots as rapid fire.

“It sounded it…ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, just kept going.”, the woman said. “Then another one – pow, pow, pow. You could tell it was more than one.”

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning Hot Spring Police got a call about a shooting on Albert Pike road.

“Then I started seeing kids, running across the parking lot that way and screaming. I could hear the screaming from way over there,” the woman said.

Officers found two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, who had been shot multiple times.

According to the police report, one of the victims told police, they had problems with three armed men inside the venue.

They said that as the teens left, the men started shooting in the parking lot – and the two teens hid behind their car seats.

Police said they found 160 shell casings scattered across a parking lot.

A family member said that the two teens are doing better.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say there are two other suspects they are looking for but they have not released any other information.