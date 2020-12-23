Police, family search for answers in 5-month-old Hot Springs homicide

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Nearly half a year after her mother’s death, a woman is searching for answers and asking the public for help.

The police now turn to social media for information on the unsolved case and Juliana Falcon is asking whoever killed her mom to do the right thing and come forward.

Juliana remembers Diana Alamilla as someone with an infectious laugh and a big heart. “She would give the shirt off her back for anybody,” Falcon said about her mom. But the 50-year-old’s life was cut short earlier this year. “She would have been 51 on Friday the 18th,” explained Falcon. Instead, a day that should have been about celebration turned into a search for answers.

Hot Springs Police made a Facebook post on Alamilla’s birthday asking for help solving her murder. In July, she was found in the 300 block of Laser street, shot and killed inside her apartment.

Police believe she was left there at least 3 days. “Someone opened the door wide open,” said Falcon, “and that’s how they found my mom.”

5 months later, Hot Springs Police still need leads, leaving Juliana hoping pushes on social media will help bring her mom the justice she deserves. “In order to speak up,” Falcon said on sharing HSPD’s post, “people need to see a face to the name.”

The search is now in the hands of detectives, but Juliana is asking whoever pulled the trigger to put themselves in her family’s shoes.

“[I ask] that they put themselves in the position of a daughter or a son,” Falcon said, “and say, ‘I would have wanted someone to call and ask for help for my mom.'”

Even though she knows nothing can change what was taken from her, she hopes getting the message out will stop this violence from hitting another family.

“They did it to my mom, who knows if they did it to other people before.” said Falcon

If you have any information on the murder of Diana Alamilla, or know anything that could help police, you’re encouraged to reach Detective Les Jessup at (501) 321-6789 ext. 6716.

LATEST POSTS: