Police: Mother of child found alone in North Little Rock located

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police took to Twitter to say that they have located the mother of a child found alone on Saturday evening.

The child's mother has been located. Thank you for re-tweeting our post and getting the information out quickly. #NLRPD https://t.co/QgiYd8vD39 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 30, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY – North Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to help identify a child who was discovered alone.

According to officers, the child was located near the VFW in the 4400 block of Lynn Lane at 6:21 p.m.

The child appears to be non-verbal and has been unable to tell officers where he lives or if any guardians or relatives may have been with him.

Anyone with information concerning the child can call the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.