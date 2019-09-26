Police Chief, wife, both battling for life: Pangburn community to raise funds

PANGBURN, Ark.- Two loved and admired pillars of the community in Pangburn are facing hardship and this weekend, residents are coming together to help them.

Over the years, when there have been needs in the small town, from cancer to burned-down homes, people rise to the occasion and do something about it- This time, it’s for their own Chief of Police Bill Miller and his wife, Deb, who are facing difficulty.

Pangburn residents, Wendy Frayley-Roberts and Benn Shannon, are organizing a large-scale fundraiser for the pair this Saturday, at the city park, in order to help pay for cancer and tumor-related medical expense.

After having beat cancer in the past, Chief Bill Miller’s illness has returned, for a third time. While undergoing treatment however, people say he is still chasing down law-breakers and apprehending them.

“A few weeks ago, he’s sick as he can be and his truck, but he does his job no matter what- he pulled someone over and they took off running and he chased the young guy down for quite a ways, pulls him out, [got] head-to-toe bit [by] chiggers and arrests him…” Frayley-Roberts said.

Sadly, Miller’s wife Deb is also now facing a similar battle- a painful, growing tumor, which has robbed her of most of her vision, her coordination, has cost her job and now even her medical insurance.

Shannon tells us that with no insurance for Deb, every doctor visit to Little Rock is costing the couple $150, for her testing.

Saturday’s bake-sale fundraiser, to help with those costs, begins at 8 a.m. and will last “all day if we have to,” Shannon said.

For those who cannot make it out this weekend, you can still help here, through Go Fund Me.

Shannon and Frayley-Roberts have set a goal of raising $10,000. As of Wednesday night, three people donated a total of $120. Shannon is challenging others to match his $50 contribution.