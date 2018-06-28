Police Chief Decides to Deprioritize Marijuana Possession in Jacksonville Video

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. - The new policy goes into effect July 1 for anyone caught with less than 15 grams of Marijuana.

It comes nearly one month after John Franklin took over as Police Chief.

Franklin says this allows more officers to spend more time on the streets, patrolling high crime areas.

He says this was a decision he made on his own, but has received support from other officers as well as a couple city council members.

He believes this will also alleviate any overcrowding at the county jail.

"I'd rather save the space we have to send someone there who has committed a domestic battery or residential burglary or a shoplifter. Those are people we need to make sure have a place in the jail; not someone who has one or two or three dime bags," says John Franklin, Jacksonville Police Chief.

The new chief says similar trends in other cities across the country played a part in developing this policy.

You'll remember, the Board of Directors for the City of Little Rock voted against a more lenient approach to Marijuana possession, just a few weeks ago.

Franklin said news of that effort was not a factor in his decision.