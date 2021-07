NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are asking for the public’s help in searching for a teenage girl missing for the past two days.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on McCool’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Little Rock police at 501-758-1234.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous.