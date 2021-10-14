Police arrest teen in Tuesday afternoon shooting near North Little Rock high school

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An arrest has been made after a student was injured off-campus near North Little Rock High School after being shot Tuesday afternoon around 12:38 p.m.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Raymond Hudson is being charged as an adult with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Officers say Hudson was transported to Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and is being held with no bond until his court appearance on October 26.

Investigators say they were able to locate Hudson and other persons of interest at a home a few blocks from 22nd Street and Main, where the shooting happened.

The student that was shot was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the incident, North Little Rock High School was placed on lockdown, which was lifted an hour later.

The investigation is ongoing, and Detectives say there could be other arrests made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 501-771-7151 or call the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439. All callers can remain anonymous.