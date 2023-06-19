BRYANT, Ark. – A rogue lizard was discovered Monday afternoon behind an Alexander home.

The lizard, identified as an Argentine black and white Tegu, was found in the backyard of a home on Kent Circle.

Bryant Animal Services said the Tegu weighs about 25 pounds and is 4 feet long. It is not known if the Tegu is male or female.

Officials with the Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center said that the owner has been found and will be picking up the lizard Tuesday.

According to NationalGeographic.com, the Tegu is native to South America and can grow up to four feet in length. They are omnivorous and are known to be very sought-after pets for those who enjoy exotic pets.

Tegus have been known to breed in South Florida and have otherwise only been reportedly seen in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas after escaping captivity or being released.