Police: 24-year-old man punches LRPD officer unconscious at traffic crash, wanted on battery charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are looking for a man detectives say punched an off-duty police officer unconscious at a traffic accident.

Christopher Miller

Authorities say Christopher Miller, 24, is wanted on a second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer charge.

Investigators say Miller was involved in a traffic accident with two other vehicles at the intersection of Stagecoach and Crystal Valley Road in Little Rock on Saturday, October 3.

Police records show an off-duty police officer stopped to check on everyone involved.

According to police, after the off-duty officer identified himself as a member of LRPD, Miller allegedly punched the off-duty officer. The off-duty officer lost consciousness.

Detectives say Miller was last seen on October 3 driving on Crystal Valley Road on the back of an orange motorcycle.

The off-duty officer suffered minor injuries.

Miller is described as a white man, about 6’3 and 180 pounds. Authorities say his hair may be longer than it appears in the photo above.

If you know where Miller is, you are asked to call Little Rock Police.