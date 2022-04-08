NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two people are dead and two are injured after a police chase led to a crash in North Little Rock.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Smothers Street and East Washington Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

After the driver failed to pull over, police said a chase began to the intersection of Locust Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

During the chase, police said the fleeing car collided with another vehicle. The driver and the two passengers in the fleeing car were all injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to a release from the NLRPD.

Police said the two passengers in the fleeing car later died from their injuries and the driver is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle struck was released from the hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released the names of the victims at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.