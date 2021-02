LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are at the scene of an accident where they say a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car.

Police say the accident happened around 7:15 on University Avenue.

Police have not said anything about his condition.

The east side of University is blocked off and traffic is being diverted down 53rd. I’ll have more on @KARK4News and @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/Xhmr5vcWHc — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) February 24, 2021

They are asking people to avoid the area of University and 53rd Street and said they expect temporary road closures.