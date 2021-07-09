Police: 1 injured after shooting at west Little Rock apartment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police responding to calls of gunfire at an apartment complex early Friday morning discovered a man who had been shot in his arm.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at 3:19 a.m. at Spanish Rock Apartments on Markham Mesa Place.

Police say the bullet came through the wall of another apartment before hitting the 18-year-old victim, where children were also present.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.