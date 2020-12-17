Police: 1 dead, 2 paramedics injured after shooting in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- One person is dead, two paramedics injured after a shooting Thursday morning in Pine Bluff.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West 23rd Avenue at 4:30 a.m. and discovered the two paramedics suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Pine Bluff investigators a third individual, 22-year-old Kevin Curl Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Both paramedics were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

In the initial police report, paramedics arrived at a residence responding to a medical emergency involving a woman. The report then says while attending to the woman, Curl approached paramedics and began an argument, which led to Curl shooting the paramedics.

The report then states that a paramedic returned gunfire, striking Curl. Curl reportedly then ran inside a house where he was found dead from his injuries.

Detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation and will be releasing more information as details become available.

