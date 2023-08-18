NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A semi-truck crash in North Little Rock has left plywood scattered on Interstate 440, slowing down traffic Friday morning.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported just before 7:45 a.m. that a semi-truck overturned near the I-40 exit to Memphis.

ARDOT officials said that the off-ramp traffic going eastbound is blocked at this time.

Officials have not released information on the driver’s condition or if any other drivers were injured in this crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.