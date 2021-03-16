Plumerville pet rescue rebounds after September tornado storms

PLUMERVILLE, Ark. — A Plumerville pet rescue has rebounded after a storm six months ago ripped through Conway County that caused $30,000 worth of damage.

On September 1st, 2020 an EF-1 tornado came through plumerville and changed things in a matter of minutes.

Clarissa Riedmueller, Director of KC Pet Rescue said that it is thanks to generous donations that the Pet Rescue looks like it does today.

“We’ve totally rebuilt, everything looks good and we survived the little snap of winter,” Riedmueller said. “If it weren’t for the people backing and supporting us, I probably would’ve had just given up because this was a big undertaking to try to rebuild — it doesn’t look like much but it’s still a lot of money.”

KC Pet Rescue was one of the hardest places hit in Conway County.

“It’s 100 percent better, sometimes you think about disaster not being a blessing but in a way, this was a blessing in disguise. It allowed us to refocus what we needed to and rebuild pens that needed to be done the correct,” Riedmueller said.

Riedmueller also talked about what they are doing now to keep the kennels safe and protected.

“First off we try to, as you can see the tarps are still up and stuff. It hurt us bad because we don’t have a building out here, we don’t have a way to shelter them the way we want to. So all the puppies went to foster care, I do have kennels at my house, I was able to take some there,” Riedmueller said.

After everything they’ve been through Riedmueller said they’re blessed that they’re able to turn things around.

So far they’ve had 396 dogs adopted since the pandemic started, and she hopes to start raising money to get a building for the dogs.