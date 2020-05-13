Future of summer youth sports still unknown

BENTON, Ark. – We are still awaiting word on if summer sports will be held this year.

It’s leaving some athletes and coaches in limbo on whether they can practice, how they can practice, and if they will even see a season this year.

At Salty Sports in Benton co-owner Nathan Nalley is having to switch things up.

“It’s hard to plan things,” said Nathan.

He says COVID-19 threw him for a curve.

“March 12 we had 30 appointments booked for the next week. When this hit, we were down to three,” said Nathan.

He says some players have been able to come to his facility to practice.

“We allow just one or two kids in at a time, all the parents stay in the car,” said Nathan.

While some baseball and softball leagues have canceled already, his league is still waiting to hear from the state on what the guidelines will be and what will follow.

“You’ve raised money, you have charged people, you’ve charged kids that come and now they may not have a season. I don’t know if I have to refund that or how much I need to refund. Lots of question marks,” said Nathan.

He says some of the players and their parents have opinions.

“I coach five teams right now and with all of them, it is kind of hit or miss. There are five kids that wanna play or parents that want the to play and there are five kids that don’t want to play,” said Nathan.

While things are in limbo he says he’s on-deck with what the governor decides.