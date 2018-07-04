Plans for Gold Star Memorial in Little Rock Announced Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas hopes to be the first state to place a Gold Star Memorial on its State Capitol grounds.

State Treasurer Dennis Milligan spearheaded the push for the memorial honoring the families of those who've sacrificed a loved one in the service of our nation.

Today the fundraising kicked off to secure a location for the memorial to take root.

"They not only made this sacrifice, they make this sacrifice daily. It doesn't go away when that last note of taps drifts into the woods," says Paul Garrett, Little Rock Marine Core League Commandant.

The veterans and others behind the memorial hopes to raise $350,000 to pay for construction future maintenance.

Their goal is to have it completed by Memorial Day 2019, but that will only happen if fundraising is successful.