GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a plane crashed into Lake Hamilton Monday morning.

GCSO officials said they received a call just after 8 a.m. about a small-engine plane that went down in a cove off of Port-au-Prince Street on Lake Hamilton.

Officials said one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and another person is currently being recovered from the crash.

Police have not yet released any information on what caused the plane to crash.

Authorities said all local agencies have responded to the crash, including the Hot Springs Police Department, Hot Springs divers and the Hot Springs Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.