LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Having a plan before, during, and after a severe weather event can save your life. The National Weather Service gives this advice to avoid the worst outcomes.
To prepare for severe weather:
-Check the forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk.
-Listen for watches and warnings.
-Download the Arkansas Storm Team app and sign up for notifications.
-Create a communication plan with your family and practice it.
-Identify and pick a safe room in your home.
-Keep trees/branches trimmed and secure loose objects.
-Help your neighbors!
During severe weather:
-Continue to listen for watches and warnings.
-If you receive a warning…
–At your house. Go to your secure location.
–At your workplace or school: Stay away from windows and avoid large open rooms (cafeteria, gymnasium, auditorium).
–Outside: Go inside a sturdy building immediately.
–In a vehicle: If there’s time, drive to the closest secure structure, otherwise, find the lowest ground possible.
After severe weather:
-Continue to listen for information… more severe thunderstorms could be headed your way!
-Contact your family and loved ones to let them know you’re safe.
-Assess the damage when you’re sure the severe weather threat has ended.
-Help your neighbors!
Plan. Don’t panic. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said Monday it does have a team on call should the weather prove severe, it will be activated.