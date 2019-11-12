PJ Masks coming to Simmons Bank Arena, January 16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — PJ Masks are coming to Simmons Bank Arena, January 16 at 6:00 p.m.

About PJ Masks:

PJ Masks is a hit animated series, now in it’s third season. It follows the thrilling night time adventures of three young friends who, when they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets, transform into Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko – the PJ Masks.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

The ticket prices range from $35 to $60, not including applicable service charges.

There is a 9 ticket limit per household, and ages 2 and up will need a ticket.

There will be a meet and greet opportunity with Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko. For tickets, meet and greets and more information visit www.pjmaskslive.com

Tickets are also available at Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com