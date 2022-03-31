LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friends and fellow employees at Pizza D’Action held a memorial benefit Thursday night after one of their co-workers was shot and killed over the weekend.

Organizers say that 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the family of Charlie Willis.

Several photos of Willis were placed around the restaurant, along with a table covered in flowers to honor him.

Willis is remembered for his loving spirit inside and outside of the restaurant’s doors.

“He was a fixture here,” Bartender James Snyder remembers. “Before he came to work for us, he was a regular here all the time. These people here are his friend and his family.”

No arrests yet have been made in the case.

Anyone who has information concerning the investigation is asked to contact LRPD.