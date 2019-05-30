Pipe under levee in Conway County at risk of breaking Video Video

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark.- The river is not slowing down in Conway County as it runs for the fourth day through a damaged drainage pipe under a levee in Oppelo.

One problem is the river water is pushing through and getting closer to Highway 9, which is Conway County's only road that crosses the river.

The second problem is no one knows the condition of the pipe under the levee. If it's in bad shape, then it's more vulnerable to break.

The county is trying to pump the water over the levee quicker than it's running through the pipe into agricultural fields and towards Highway 9 in Oppelo.

The county's emergency management director says he understands people's concerns.

"We understand the concern, and just know that we have those same concerns," says Johnathan Trafford with Conway County Emergency Management. "The water flowing through the levee, like we said, does not make it more vulnerable. But at any time, the amount of water that has inundated our levees here in Conway County, we could have a failure just as easy as down somewhere else down river from here."

Trafford says the Army Corp of Engineers is bringing in half a dozen more pumps Wednesday.

This plan to pump the water back into the river comes after three days of unsuccessful sandbag operations, by land and in the sky.

The levee is still ok.

Highway 9 is still open, but this has been unfolding hour by hour, and the rain isn't helping.