Pine Bluff’s Fall Festival brings needed supplies to nearly 500 families

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There was a lot of help and fellowship Saturday morning at the yearly Fall Festival at Southeast Middle School in Pine Bluff.

Volunteers with the First Ward/Living Grace Pantry served supplies and food from the Arkansas Food Bank to around 500 families.

This is the fifth year of the festival, which took about two months of planning.

“I wanted to do a Fall festival,” Debra Allen, CEO of Living Grace Pantry, said.

She said that blankets, hygiene kits, uniform tops, backpacks were among the items given away.

“I just wanted a huge event for October going out,” Allen said.

Police, sheriff’s deputies, fire department personnel and candidates for political office were among the volunteers. Around 80,000 pounds of supplies were distributed at the festival.