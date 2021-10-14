Pine Bluff vehicle crash leaves one dead Thursday afternoon

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon that has left one person dead.

According to investigators, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Apple Street.

Police say the investigation shows an SUV was traveling west on 28th Street, and while making a left turn onto Apple Street a motorcycle in the eastbound lane collided with it.

The motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

The driver of the SUV was on the scene when officers arrived and cooperated with the investigation.

That driver was cited for failing to yield on a left turn, but no criminal charges have been made.