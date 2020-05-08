Pine Bluff shooting leaves one man injured, police investigating

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Local police responded to a call about a shooting on Thursday May 7.

Police arrived at 1119 S. Blake Street in reference to the shooting. When they arrived a 2013 Toyota Corolla was wrecked into a pole connected to 1119 S. Blake Street. The vehicle was

surrounded by crime scene tape.



Police determined that Julius Ford was the victim of the shooting who was driving the car when it was shot.

Julius was taken from the scene by ambulance.



A witness told police she saw Julius was running with a silver gun in his hand, and he

tried to jump over her fence but when he couldn’t get over, he went around the house next door and ran through an open field.

The witness told police Julius must have dropped the gun, because he came back looking for it.



The vehicle was towed by Insley’s towing per owner. Julius refused to give detectives a statement.