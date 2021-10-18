Police: Victim shot Sunday morning in Pine Bluff intersection has died, becoming second death in violent weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Authorities in Pine Bluff reported Monday that one of the victims in an early morning shooting in an intersection has died, becoming the second death in a violent weekend in the city.

Pine Bluff Police Department Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. announced the death during a news conference discussing two incidents over the weekend where as many as 12 people were shot.

One other person died in another shooting incident at a party on Main Street.

Investigators said officers were in the area of Martha Mitchell Expressway and University when they heard gunshots.

After going to investigate they found four victims with gunshot wounds in the intersection of University Drive and Pullen Avenue.

Detectives said they recovered several shell casings from around a car that was in the intersection.

During the news conference, Franklin said investigators do not believe there was any connection between the two shootings and that neither incident appeared to be gang-related.

Mayor Shirley Washington called the weekend violence traumatic but lauded police for their quick responses to the different incidents.

Franklin noted that officers were present at events all over the city during the weekend, as were other local agencies.

During the news conference, the chief did not offer any new details on the investigation by Arkansas State Police into a PBPD officer using their weapon during the response at the party on Main Street.

The officials did announce a new partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to bring federal resources and experience to assist in responding to violence in the city.

ATF Resident Agent in Charge Clayton R. Merrill said there will be an agent based in Pine Bluff and that having his agency involved in these cases will speed response and connect the investigations into the federal system.

Franklin, who only took over the department in July, promised continue efforts from his offices, noting that Pine Bluff was, “going to be protected by the people you pay to do so.”