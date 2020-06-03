Pine Bluff Police searching for missing woman

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff Police need your help finding a missing woman.

Pine Bluff Police say Eddye Wilson, 70, might have crawled out of her bedroom window Tuesday morning.

Officials say Wilson has dementia.

Wilson was last seen wearing a peach robe around the area of 2800 W. 40th.

Wilson is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you see Wilson or know where she may be, call the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. You can also share information on the Pine Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page.