PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said that a 71-year-old woman is dead after she hit a tree off of Interstate 530 Wednesday.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, a police sergeant was traveling on I-530 Wednesday morning when he saw a car swerving, nearly hitting several vehicles. That is when police said that the sergeant notified dispatchers to send a state trooper to his location.

Police officials said that the sergeant pulled up to the vehicle and noticed that the driver was an elderly woman. The driver was later identified as Martha Saucier.

Authorities said that the sergeant considered that Saucier could be having medical issues and activated his lights and sirens to prevent other traffic from being hit near the Grant County line.

The sergeant said that Saucier was driving around 40 to 45 mph when she veered towards the Wrightsville exit, according to police. The sergeant said that Saucier was unable to handle the curve and struck a tree, killing her.

Police officials said that dispatchers received a call from Saucier’s daughter who was trying to report her mother missing and that is when she was informed that her mother had been located near the Wrightsville exit.