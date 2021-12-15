Pine Bluff police requests help from public to locate missing man

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing man.

According to a release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, 49-year-old Carl Pope was last seen by his family on Sept. 27.

Officers said his family reports that it is not uncommon for Pope to be gone, but the length of time has raised cause for concern.

Authorities describe Pope as a man weighing about 170 pounds and standing 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Police is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pope to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or through the Pine Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page.

