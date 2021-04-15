Pine Bluff police make arrests in street racing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A multi-agency operation is seeing some big results in a crackdown on street racing in Jefferson County.

The Pine Bluff Police Department has teamed up with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police in a ‘Zero Tolerance’ patrol which targeted street racing on Sunday.

The patrol targeted traffic violations including street racing, speeding, spinning tires, and other violations.

After several hour over 90 enforcement actions were taken, including:

3 Felony Arrests

4 Drug Arrests

4 Illegal Firearms Seized

3 Warrant Arrests

11 Vehicles Impounded

2 ATVs Impounded

66 Traffic Citations

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, this is a continuing operation to monitor when illegal activities occur and adjust as needed and officers will continue to issue citations, make arrests and impound vehicles until the situation stops.