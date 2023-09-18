PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Two people are dead in Pine Bluff after what police say was a murder-suicide Sunday night.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Avondale Drive just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Takyrra Scott slumped over in a vehicle at a nearby home. Police said she had been shot once in the head and once in the hand. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Officers said they then found 25-year-old Deandre Thomas lying on the ground with a gun in his hand. Authorities said Thomas had one gunshot wound on his head and his finger still on the trigger of the gun. He was also taken to a hospital and later died.

According to police, a witness said she was sitting in her vehicle at a nearby home when she saw Thomas get into Scott’s vehicle. Police said the witness stated that she then heard gunshots and saw Thomas getting out of the vehicle as if he wanted to shoot Scott.

The witness stated that Thomas began running towards Scott with the gun pointed at her as she backed her vehicle up, police said.

Officials said they were told that Thomas stopped running approximately three to four houses away from Scott’s home and shot himself in the head.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.