PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting which has left two teens dead and one injured.
Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that the incident happened at a house on the 2300 block of West 17th near Hazel Street around 5:30 p.m.
Officials said that a 14-year-old female and 17-year-old male are dead, and an 18-year-old male is listed as in serious condition.
Police said that the incident happened when a vehicle drove by and shot someone outside of the passenger side window.
Officers said that the two males were shot outside the home and the female was struck by a bullet in the living room.
Anyone with information is asked to called detectives at 870-730-2106 or 870-730-2090.
Officials said that these are the 13th and 14th homicides in Pine Bluff in 2023.
This investigation is ongoing.