Pine Bluff Police investigating homicide, searching for person of interest

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Union Avenue in reference to an armed disturbance. Once on scene, officers were told the disturbance was not on Union Street, but in the area of 7300 Rosswood Colony.

Officers arrived in the area of 7300 Rosswood Colony around 1:40 p.m. and were told a man inside the home had been shot. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Cedric Sloan.

Sloan was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center but died at the hospital.

This will be the city’s 14th homicide.

41-year-old Kevin Kimble is wanted as a person of interest in this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be share via Pine Bluff Police Facebook.