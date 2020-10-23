Pine Bluff police investigating homicide, one suspect in custody

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide late Thursday evening.

Officers responded to 202 Rhinehart Road in reference to a shooting around 2:45 p.m.

Officers found a man lying on the ground. The man was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, but died to his injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man has been identified as Tyrice Graydon, 32, of Pine Bluff.

Sharrodrick Dunn, 36, of Pine Bluff, has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail for 1st Degree Murder.

This will be the city’s 24th homicide.