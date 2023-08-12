PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department has opened an investigation after officers found a man shot inside his vehicle.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, police arrived at the 2700 block of Harding Ave. near the Pine Bluff Plaza Shopping Center and found a 30-year-old man shot in the face inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators have not released the name of the man or if there is a suspected shooter at this time.

More information will be shared as detectives release the information.