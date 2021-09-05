Pine Bluff police investigating after alleged burglar dies in deadly shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that has left one person dead.

According to Investigators, officers responding to reports of a shooting at a home on West 18th Street at about 10:40 p.m. and discovered a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say the homeowner allegedly shot the victim who was a suspected burglar. An update will be made if any charges are filed.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to get a positive identification and cause of death.

This will be the 20th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.    

