Pine Bluff Police Department warns public of bogus mask warning circulating social media

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department released a statement informing the public that a social media post claiming to be a police bulletin is not from the department.

According to officers, the message making its way across social media platforms claims a person or group has been going door to door giving away masks laced with a chemical. Once the victim is unconscious, the person or persons rob the victim.

Police said they are unaware of any incidents where this is occurring in Pine Bluff.

However, officers said they do not recommend taking a mask that is not in its original manufacturer’s packaging from anyone, especially a stranger.

The reason for this recommendation is not out of fear for robbery, but because viruses and bacteria can be transmitted through masks if the mask has been worn before, police said.