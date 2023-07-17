PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Following a violent weekend in Pine Bluff, the founder of a non-profit said the violence in the community has to end.

Torey Foot started Redirecting Paths earlier this year after he said he wanted to provide a different environment for youth.

He said there are not enough spaces for young people to have fun without a violent end.

Every month his team goes out into the community to talk to kids about getting involved in activities that would steer them away from violence.

Foot said they have one real message they want everyone to understand.

“We love you. We care for you. We don’t want you all doing this. You all are too valuable,” Foot said. “You’re supposed to be the same people that are being raised to run this whole city and right now we are losing you faster than the older generation.”

Foot said they plan to continue to do activities solely in Pine Bluff.

For youth or families wanting to become more involved, you can find them on their Redirecting Path Facebook page.