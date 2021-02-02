Pine Bluff New Life Church provides food boxes for families in need

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Today in Jefferson Square New Life Church unloaded a semi-truck full of food boxes.

New Life offered them to churches in the area to give to their members and to families as well.

All of the food came from the City Serve and ‘farmers to families food boxes’ program.

New Life pastor Matt Mosler said he hopes the gift of a food box will inspire the giving spirit.

“These food boxes have a lot of food in them. We encourage them to notice people in their neighborhoods,” said Matt Mosler, New Life Church, “In their churches, in the community that need some of this food and deliver it to them. Make sure this food gets out to those in need.”