Pine Bluff movie theater hoping to give families a big screen option for Sunday’s big game

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Parties are planned for Sunday’s big game all over Central Arkansas, including one movie theater hoping to give families a big screen option.

Saracen Cinema 8 in Pine Bluff is hosting a viewing party. Ticket prices range start at $25 and run up to $45 for VIP.

“This is really about the good time,” said manager Steven B. Mays Jr. “We’re going to have 3 rooms reserved.”

The NFL has strict copyright and trademark rules and they’ve been known to throw a flag on similar events.

Notably in 2007 the NFL sent a cease and desist to an Indiana church that was hosting a viewing party for 400 people.

Mays says he doesn’t think that will be an issue in his theater.

“I pay for the streaming so I can stream it wherever I want to,” he added.

Mays says the event is about family time. He’s also hoping it will help lure in customers and show them all the work he’s put into transforming the theater.

Since Mays took over last fall he says he’s upgraded everything from concessions, seating, speakers, and all new projectors. Despite his hard work, Mays says he’s faced growing pains but knows that comes with taking over a theater that in the past didn’t have the best reputation.

“I always say no more rats, roaches or bootlegs,” Mays added. “When you walk in you‘re going to smell butter.”

For Mays it’s all about keeping his eyes on the ball, and trying to help revitalize his home town.

“We just want you to see Pine Bluff has a nice theater. My motivation is seeing the smile on their faces,” he said.