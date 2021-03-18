Pine Bluff Mayor reflects back in State of the City address

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – After a tumultuous start to 2021, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington gave her State of the City address.

This comes on the heels of water issues and a school shooting. She outlined how the city developed and how they are responding to the tragedies.

Mayor Shirley Washington started her speech by turning the clocks back to March 11, 2020.

“The Governor reported that the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the state had been discovered at Jefferson Regional,” Mayor Washington said.

It was a day that changed everything in Arkansas, but despite the pandemic, Washington outlined how the city made great strides in economic development.

“Investors have been showing excitement in our community,” Washington said.

From the Saracen Casino to the Carti Cancer Center and a new movie theater slated to open in the old Walmart, it seemed as if things were looking up for the city.

“Tragically in one of the most difficult moments of 2020 Pine Bluff lost an officer,” Washington said.

October 5th, the community was rocked after Detective Kevin Collins was killed in the line of duty.

“Detective Collins gave his life to protect Pine Bluff because he was dedicated to our safety,” Washington said.

In 2021, as winter storms blew through the state, Pine Bluff suffered critically low water levels. It forced Jefferson Regional Medical Center to cancel all non-emergency surgeries.

“The city will work with our community partners to assess the overall response and address concerns as needed,” Washington said.

Not a month later, Pine Bluff made headlines once again when a fifteen-year-old boy was shot at Watson Chapel Junior High by one of his peers.

“We’re devastated that his future was taken from him and we’re devastated that the student that took his life felt the need to pick up a gun,” Washington said.

As Mayor Washington looks to the future, she said reaching out to the younger generations is a top priority.

“This year we will be enhancing youth programs.

She said the city will use its community center and city parks to increase sports and other enrichment programs for kids in the area.

“Efforts like these are critical to saving our youth,” Washington said.

Mayor Washington also talked about the scholarship fund dedicated to Det. Collins. The city is also renovating a portion of the old library into a Pine Bluff Police training facility. It will be named after Collins.