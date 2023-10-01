PINE BLUFF, Ark. – People could catch the Razorback game while attending a health fair in Pine Bluff Saturday morning.

The main attraction, though, was information about healthy living.

The Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center Men’s Health Expo took place on the grounds of the hospital.

There were door prizes, games, and food, as well as health screenings for men -and – women in hopes of keeping the community healthy.

Director Kathy Ross said that there were a variety of exams being administered during the expo.

“We’ve got all kinds of testing going on out here, body mass index, cholesterol, blood pressure, psa’s, lung cancer screening, mammography, just a ton of good stuff. “

The Pine Bluff Country Club and Sissy’s Log Cabin were among the sponsors of the health expo.