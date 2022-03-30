PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff cable technicians worked into the night making repairs to cable and internet service in the city after fiber optic cable was stolen.

Pine Bluff Cable TV was notified at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday of a system-wide outage.

According to Pine Bluff TV General Manager Jeremy L. Galloway, after an investigation field staff were able to locate the source of the outage in the 7000 block of Shannon Road.

Technicians said the broadband plant has extensive damage with police now investigating the matter.

Galloway said the outage affects residents, businesses, the educational system and critical departments in Jefferson County.

Galloway added that workers are making repairs with focus on restoring the more critical areas first, with the whole system soon to follow.

Updates can be found at the Pine Bluff Cable TV Facebook Page.