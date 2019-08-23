Pine Bluff Gets 3″+ of Rain in 3 Hours

After strong thunderstorms rolled through the Little Rock Metro Thursday night between 10 PM and 11 PM, they moved into Grant and Jefferson counties and dumped huge amounts of rain. Dopper radar estimates three to almost six inches of rain fell in some spots in the pre-dawn hours Friday.

The Pine Bluff airport officially received 3.13″ of rain between 1 AM and 4 AM. 1.51″ fell during the 1:00 hour. 1.57″ fell during the 2:00 hour. Then 0.05″ fell in the 3:00 hour.



When the storms moved through the Little Rock Metro Thursday night, 0.70″ fell at the Little Rock airport.

More rain is expected Friday afternoon and through the weekend. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are possible with a few spots actually getting more. See our latest forecast on that on the main weather page.