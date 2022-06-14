PINE BLUFF, Ark – A family in Pine Bluff is pleading for answers after they say their daughter went missing more than two weeks ago.

38-year-old Maranda Merrell Neal was last seen May 22, 2022.

“It just doesn’t make sense, she’s not going to stay gone from her kids,” said a childhood friend of Maranda who wanted to remain anonymous.

Maranda’s dad says his daughter was visiting him at his house last month. He says she took an ATV and headed down the road, headed for the cemetery to visit her mother’s grave.

“Just seemed like a normal day,” said Joe Merrell.

Merrell says it was the last time he saw or heard from her.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office reported Maranda missing May 25, 2022. They say she was last seen near Dyson Rd. and President’s Circle.

Nearly a month later, family and friends say the days are hard.

“You just pray like, just come home,” said Maranda’s childhood friend.

Family and friends of Maranda have been out searching for the 38-year-old ever since but say more needs to be done.

“We don’t have the equipment that police have,” said Maranda’s friend.

Maranda has two children at home. Friends say this is out of character for her to be gone this long and are searching for answers.

“Somebody knows something,” said Merrell.

Anyone with any information on Maranda is asked to contact the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office.